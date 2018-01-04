Philip Morris plans to give up cigs in the U.K.

"We're trying to give up cigarettes," screams an advertisement taken out by Philip Morris International (PM -0.2% ) this week in several popular U.K. newspapers.

The company says its goal this year is to replace traditional cigarettes in the nation with e-cigarettes and heated tobacoo products.

"We believe we have an important role to play in helping the U.K. become smoke-free. The commitments announced today are practical steps that could accelerate that goal," says top Philip Morris exec Peter Nixon about the development.

Philip Morris has been accused by regulators of trying to steer consumers from one harmful product to another.