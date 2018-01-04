Bullard: Link between jobs and inflation is broken

Pondering why an unemployment rate of 4% or so has yet to move the inflation needle any higher, St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard suggests inflation targeting (by the Fed and other central banks) as the reason.

"Central banks have become better and better at inflation targeting, and that this success has driven the Phillips curve slope to zero," he says.

Bullard didn't speak to the current state of monetary policy in this speech, but he's made clear his opposition to continued Fed tightening until inflation shows signs of reaching the 2% target. He's not a voter on the FOMC this year.