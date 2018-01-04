GBH: Apple could repatriate $200B

GBH estimates that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will repatriate around $200B of its foreign cash under the new U.S. tax code.
Apple has $252B in foreign cash.
GBH outlines three ways Apple could spend the money: accelerate buybacks, another dividend hike, and potential larger M&A.
The firm thinks Apple will likely keep M&A deals under $2B, but “strongly believe” it’s time for Apple to make a bigger investment in a new growth area such as Netflix and streaming video.
Apple shares are up 0.42%.
