GBH: Apple could repatriate $200B

GBH estimates that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will repatriate around $200B of its foreign cash under the new U.S. tax code.

Apple has $252B in foreign cash.

GBH outlines three ways Apple could spend the money: accelerate buybacks, another dividend hike, and potential larger M&A.

The firm thinks Apple will likely keep M&A deals under $2B, but “strongly believe” it’s time for Apple to make a bigger investment in a new growth area such as Netflix and streaming video.

Apple shares are up 0.42% .

