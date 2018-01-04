Samsung unveils new processor that could power Galaxy S9 and copy Apple

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) unveils the Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor that could power the Galaxy S9.

The AI-focused chip includes facial recognition capabilities to take on Apple’s Face ID system.

The Exynos 9810 was built on Samsung’s second-gen 10nm FinFET process.

Samsung says the product will become “a key catalyst for innovation in smart platforms” including smartphones, PCs, and automotive.

The company is set to announce the Galaxy S9 next month and the phone could include the Exynos 9810 or a Qualcomm chip since Samsung has a history of switching between both options.

