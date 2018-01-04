LRAD Corporation Receives Follow-On Public Safety Orders from Asia Pacific Region

LRAD Corporation (LRAD +3.1% ) announced $0.895M in follow-on AHD orders from the Asia Pacific region. The orders are scheduled to ship in the Company's current fiscal year.

“LRAD's superior broadcast range, vocal clarity, and durability continue to drive follow-on orders. The AHDs in these orders will be vehicle mounted and provide law enforcement a critical communications capability for everyday duties and elevated risk operations,” noted Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “Public safety agencies in Asia and throughout the world are making LRAD their communication system of choice.”

Press Release