WSJ: Weinstein studio nears sale for less than $500M

Distressed film producer The Weinstein Co. is nearing a sale for less than $500M, The Wall Street Journal reports, and shareholders might lose all their equity in the deal.

About 20 offers that came in by a pre-Christmas deadline have been narrowed to six, according to the report -- and remaining bidders include Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B); a group headed by Maria Contreras-Sweet; a coaliation of Killer Content and Abigail Disney; and investment firms Vine Alternative Investments and Shamrock Capital Investments.

That rules out some other speculated bidders, including Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and MGM along with Ron Burkle's Yucaipa. A one-time favorite to take over, Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNS), had bowed out earlier on.

About half of a near-$500M purchase price would be the assumption of debt. Along with founders Bob and Harvey Weinstein, investors include WPP, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).