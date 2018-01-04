HBO: 'Game of Thrones' final season to come in 2019

As expected (or fretted, depending on your perspective) by many, the final season for HBO's (TWX +0.9% ) flagship series Game of Thrones won't come until 2019.

More elaborate productions and weather-related needs pushed the 2017 penultimate season's start later than usual, into summer vs. April, and the intense demands on the final season spurred expectations that it might not arrive even late in 2018.

HBO hasn't set a premiere month for the eighth and final season, which will feature six episodes to wrap up the story.