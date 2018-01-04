Intel updates flawed chips; Barclays says co. won't take financial hit

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) says it has “already issued updates for processor products introduced within the past five years.”

The company plans to have issued updates for over 90% of those processor products by the end of next week.

Barclay analysts don’t expect Intel to take a financial hit from the chip vulnerability.

The firm says flaws happen in CPU architectures from time to time, get resolved, and then everyone moves on.

Intel shares are down 2.9% .

