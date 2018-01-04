Euronext wins a reprieve from the open access rule

Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) becomes the fourth exchange to be granted a waiver until 2020 from the MiFID II "open access" rule which aims at promoting competition in clearing services for derivatives trades.

All exchanges will have to make available data from a derivatives transaction to any clearing house.

Euronext operates stock and derivative platforms in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon and so far regulators in France, Belgium and Portugal have granted the waiver and the outcome of the application from Netherlands is awaited.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EUFN, EUFL, EUFS