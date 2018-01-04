JPMorgan Healthcare Conference next week

The 36th annual edition of JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference will take place next week, Monday, January 8 - Thursday, January 11, in San Francisco. About 450 companies, both public and private, will be presenting. Of note:
Analysts are optimistic that M&A activity will pick up this year on the heels to tax reform that should boost cash flow.
Potential clinical data catalysts: Ascendis Pharma ASND, Celgene CELG, Chimerix CMRX, Mersana Therapeutics MRSN, MyoKardia MYOK, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, SAGE Therapeutics SAGE.
Monday key presentations:
Celgene: should announce preliminary Q4 results, 2018 guidance. Also may provide an update on Phase 3 AUGMENT study of Revlimid in treatment-resistant follicular lymphoma.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX: may announce preliminary Q4 results. Also, may report on Phase 3 plans for triple combo in CF and update Phase 2 data.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ: color on Xyrem growth, Vyxeos launch and possibly business development plans.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN: new management's plan to defend/grow ALXN1210/Soliris franchise.
Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT: preliminary Q4 results, EXONDYS 51 sales forecast.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: details on Dupixent launch in atopic dermatitis, strategy on EYLEA growth. May also report CVOT data on Praluent.
Biogen BIIB: Spinraza color, update on Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab, possibly preliminary Q4 results.
Incyte INCY: update on ECHO-301 study of epacadostat in melanoma.
Tuesday:
Amicus Therapeutics FOLD: update on Galafold reimbursement, Pompe program and Fabry co-formulation.
SAGE Therapeutics: update on brexanolone and SAGE-217 in MDD.
