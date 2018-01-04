JPMorgan Healthcare Conference next week

The 36th annual edition of JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference will take place next week, Monday, January 8 - Thursday, January 11, in San Francisco. About 450 companies, both public and private, will be presenting. Of note:

Analysts are optimistic that M&A activity will pick up this year on the heels to tax reform that should boost cash flow.

Potential clinical data catalysts: Ascendis Pharma ASND, Celgene CELG, Chimerix CMRX, Mersana Therapeutics MRSN, MyoKardia MYOK, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, SAGE Therapeutics SAGE.

Monday key presentations:

Celgene: should announce preliminary Q4 results, 2018 guidance. Also may provide an update on Phase 3 AUGMENT study of Revlimid in treatment-resistant follicular lymphoma.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX: may announce preliminary Q4 results. Also, may report on Phase 3 plans for triple combo in CF and update Phase 2 data.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ: color on Xyrem growth, Vyxeos launch and possibly business development plans.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN: new management's plan to defend/grow ALXN1210/Soliris franchise.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT: preliminary Q4 results, EXONDYS 51 sales forecast.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: details on Dupixent launch in atopic dermatitis, strategy on EYLEA growth. May also report CVOT data on Praluent.

Biogen BIIB: Spinraza color, update on Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab, possibly preliminary Q4 results.

Incyte INCY: update on ECHO-301 study of epacadostat in melanoma.

Tuesday:

Amicus Therapeutics FOLD: update on Galafold reimbursement, Pompe program and Fabry co-formulation.

SAGE Therapeutics: update on brexanolone and SAGE-217 in MDD.

#JPM18

Source: Bloomberg