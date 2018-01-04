Zuckerberg's 2018 personal challenge involves FB fixes and cryptocurrency

Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg sets a personal challenge at the start of every year and in 2018 that challenge includes a cryptocurrency mention.

Zuckerberg’s overall challenge is to fix Facebook’s “important issues” by meeting with experts to explore tech questions like decentralization versus centralization

Key quote: “With the rise of a small number of big tech companies — and governments using technology to watch their citizens — many people now believe technology only centralizes power rather than decentralizes it.”

”There are important counter-trends to this --like encryption and cryptocurrency -- that take power from centralized systems and put it back into people's hands. But they come with the risk of being harder to control. I'm interested to go deeper and study the positive and negative aspects of these technologies, and how best to use them in our services.”

