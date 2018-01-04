Francesca's lowers guidance

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) updates Q4 guidance after factoring in holiday period sales.

The retailer now expects sales of $137-$139M vs. $145M prior guidance.

Q4 EPS is expected to fall in a range of $0.18-$0.23 vs. $0.35-$0.40 prior view.

The company says the EPS guidance excludes the impact of the recently adopted tax law.

CEO update: "Our Holiday performance was disappointing as challenging conversion rates and traffic trends that started in the third quarter persisted into the holiday season. We were not able to recapture momentum as rapidly as we expected but we believe that we are taking the necessary steps to reinvigorate our merchandise assortment and to drive traffic to our boutiques and online going forward."

FRAN -3.26% AH to $7.27.

