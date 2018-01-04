Oneok investing $1.4B on pipeline from Rocky Mountain region

The Elk Creek Pipeline will be about 900 miles long, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. It will have the capacity to move up to 240K barrels per day of NGLs from eastern Montana to Kansas. The pipeline can be expanded to 400K barrels per day with additional pump facilities.

Existing pipelines are already operating at full capacity, says Oneok (NYSE:OKE) CEO Terry Spencer.

The new pipeline will be financed with fresh equity, including $450M already raised through ATM sales last year, along with cash from operations.

Source: Press Release

The secondary goes off tonight, with the company offering 19M shares along with a 2.85M share underwriter greenshoe.