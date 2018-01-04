Sonic higher on solid guidance

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) reports FQ1 franchise comparable sales fell -1.6% in Q4 vs. consensus.

System-wide comparable sales were down -1.7% during the quarter vs. -1.4% consensus.

Payroll costs were flat compared to a year ago at 36.4% of sales.

Food and packaging costs were up 60 bps to 28.3% of sales.

Looking ahead, Sonic expects same-store sales growth of 0% to 2% for the system. The company sees 70 to 80 new franchise drive-in openings. A drive-in-level margin rate of of 15.1% to 15.7% is anticipated.

