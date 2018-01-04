REGENXBIO updates on pipeline progress, provides 2018 guidance; shares down 16% after hours

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) updates investors on key clinical studies and provides guidance for this year.

RGX-314 for wet AMD: As of 12/31/17, 13 subjects treated with single dose, no drug-related serious adverse events reported. Third cohort treated.

RGX-501 for HoFH: As of 12/31, three patients treated. One experienced a serious adverse event (hypotension associated with a mild inflammatory response) which resolved a few hours after onset.

RGX-121 in MPS II: U.S. IND active. Phase 1/2 study will commence in H1.

Quick asset balance as of 12/31: $175M.

2018 guidance:

RGX-314 in wet AMD: complete enrollment in Phase 1 study in H1. Present topline data in Q4.

RGX-501 in HoFH: complete enrollment in Phase 1/2 study mid-year. Present topline data in Q4.

RGX-111 in MPS I: begin enrollment in Phase 1 study in H1. Present interim data in Q4.

RGX-121 in MPS II: begin enrollment in Phase 1/2 study in H1. Present interim data in Q4.

A new pipeline candidate will be identified in H2.

Cash consumption: $85M - 95M.