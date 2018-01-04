NFL season TV ratings in faster decline

With the NFL regular season in the books, TV ratings for the sport fell at an even faster pace than previously, though (for better or worse) it's still one of live TV's most reliable cash cows.

Average game audience hit 14.9M -- a 9.7% drop from the 2016 regular season, Nielsen says. Viewership had fallen 8% the year before.

And many factors may be to blame; while many observers blame the decline chiefly on player protests against social injustice, the drop has been telegraphed alongside ongoing cord-cutting (or millennials' "cord-nevering"), and WSJ's Joe Flint notes the league points to overexposed programming, with more Thursday games and early morning overseas Sunday games.

But NFL programming still accounted for 33 of TV's top 50 programs, the NFL notes.

Declines were spread across networks and time slots (relevant tickers: CMCSA, CBS, DIS).