JetBlue latest to hand out $1,000 tax-reform bonuses to workers

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is joining the $1,000 bonus club, promising that amount for "all of its 21,000 crewmembers" following the success of tax reform legislation.

The bonuses exclude the CEO and executive VPs, but include all crewmembers employed as of Dec. 31, 2017.

"When tax reform looked like a real possibility late last year, we formed a team to think through what it could mean for each of these important groups [customers, crewmembers and shareholders]," says a memo to staffers. "Many ideas are on the table but we believe our Crewmembers should be the first to benefit."

Several companies have been celebrating a permanent heavy reduction in their tax rates (to 21% from 35%) by giving one-time $1,000 bonuses to employees.