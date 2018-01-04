Reports: With shares vesting, Iovine to leave Apple

Beats Music co-founder Jimmy Iovine is set to leave Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in August, Billboard reports.

The move is likely timed to his Apple shares fully vesting, four years after he and partner Dr. Dre sold the headphone business/music service to Apple.

Iovine, a music industry stalwart, and former CEO of Interscope, was an early proponent of Apple's iTunes and iPod music products.

Apple Music has logged more than 30M paying subscribers since a June 2015 launch, in part due to Iovine's focus on original content; earlier today, rival Spotify said it hit 70M paying subs.