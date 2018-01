Credit Suisse reinstates ratings on energy firms

Credit Suisse is out with reinstated ratings on the energy sector, where it sees heavy upside for Energy Transfer Equity, Kinder Morgan and Western Gas EP, and gets bearish on firms including Buckeye Partners and Tallgrass Energy GP.

At Outperform in the reinstated ratings: Williams Cos., (WMB, price target of $36 implying 11% upside); Williams Partners (WPZ, $48 PT implying 16% upside); Enterprise Products (EPD, $31 PT implying 11% upside); Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX, $61 PT implying 16% upside); Kinder Morgan (KMI, $23 PT implying 21% upside); Energy Transfer Partners (ETP, $20 PT implying 6.3% upside); Energy Transfer Equity (ETE, $23 PT implying 31% upside); Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP, $22 PT implying 0.2% downside); Plains GP (PAGP, $25 PT implying 8.7% upside); Antero Midstream Partners (AM, $35 PT implying 16% upside); MPLX, $43 PT implying 16% upside; EQT GP (EQGP, $32 PT implying 11% upside); NGL Energy Partners (NGL, $16 PT implying 5.6% upside); Plains All American (PAA, $25 PT implying 12% upside); Western Gas EP (WGP, $49 PT implying 21% upside).

At Neutral: Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP, price target of $52 implying 3.4% downside); BP Midstream Partners (BPMP, $19 PT implying 13% downside); Sunoco (SUN, $28 PT implying 3.3% downside); DCP Midstream (DCP, $36 PT implying 8.2% downside); Antero Midstream GP (AMGP, $21 PT implying 0.3% upside); Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP, $19 PT implying 6.8% upside); Andeavor Logistics (ANDX, $48 PT implying 3.8% downside); Spectra Energy Partners (SEP, $39 PT implying 7.9% downside); Enlink Midstream Partners (ENLK, $16 PT implying 6% downside); Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC, $19 PT implying 1.3% upside); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP, $43 PT implying 6.6% downside); Targa Resources (TRGP, $46 PT implying 8.7% downside); Valero Energy Partners (VLP, $47 PT implying 2.8% upside); Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP, $15 PT implying 13% upside); Western Gas Partners (WES, $49 PT implying 7% downside); EQT Midstream Partners (EQM, $71 PT implying 6% downside);

At Underperform: Holly Energy Partners (HEP, price target of $28 implying 17% downside); Magellan Midstream (MMP, $61 PT implying 17% downside); Buckeye Partners (BPL, $42 PT implying 20% downside); Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP, $21 PT implying 19% downside).

Source: Bloomberg