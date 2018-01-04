Apple confirms all its devices affected by processor exploits

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is confirming tonight that its devices are affected by the much-discussed "Spectre" and "Meltdown" processor exploits, whose revelation has depressed Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock for two days and given a boost to AMD.

"All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time," the company says in a forum post. "Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store."

The company plans mitigations "in the coming days" for Safari, to defend against Spectre, and says it's already released mitigations in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 to help defend against Meltdown.

Apple Watch isn't affected by Meltdown, the company says.

Apple shares are up 0.1% in after-hours action. INTC fell another 1.8% today and is down 0.3% in postmarket trading; AMD rose another 4.9% today and is up 0.6% after hours.

