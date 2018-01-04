Connecture agrees to go-private deal with Francisco Partners

Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) has entered into a definitive deal to go private, acquired by affiliates of private-equity firm Francisco Partners.

The company's board has unanimously approved the buyout on the recommendation of its independent special committee.

Francisco affiliates will pay $0.35/share for each share not already held by preferred investors (Francisco Partners and Chrysalis Ventures).

The deal includes a 45-day go-shop period;the preferred investors (who own 70% of combined voting power) have pledged to support the deal and any potential superior proposal.