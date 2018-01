Surf's up! Billabong (OTCPK:BLLAY) has agreed to a buyout from its top shareholder and major lender Oaktree Capital, which will add the company's brands to its portfolio that includes Quicksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes.

"It's a difficult retail outlook, but it's probably the perfect time to be picking it up at the bottom of the market, said Mathan Somasundaram, market strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

The deal values Billabong at about A$197.7M ($155M), compared to its peak of A$3.8B in 2007.