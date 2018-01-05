Petrobras sued to match $3B U.S. settlement

Brazilian shareholders of state-controlled Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are petitioning a local court to be paid on similar terms as those given to U.S. shareholders - an almost $3B deal that marked one of America's largest class action settlements.

"After all, the same facts, the same defendants, should have the same consequence, independent of the jurisdiction of the investment," said Andre de Almeida, a lawyer leading the shareholder suit in Brazil.

