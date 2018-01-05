Brazil defines terms for Embraer-Boeing tie-up

Brazil will give its "blessings" to any "partnership or joint venture" between Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Boeing (NYSE:BA), but would rule out any proposal that involves a change of ownership, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told the FT.

Brazil’s government has also set up a group to "accompany this negotiation," including ministries of defense and finance, the air force and national development bank BNDES, which holds a stake in Embraer.

Previously: Bloomberg: Boeing seeking control of Embraer with defense safeguards (Jan. 03 2018)

Previously: Boeing talks not considering change of control at Embraer (Jan. 02 2018)