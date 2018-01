U.S. and South Korean negotiators will meet in Washington today to discuss changes to their free trade deal, known as Korus.

The Trump administration previously cast the deal as a failure, noting America's trade deficit with the country has more than doubled since the pact took force in 2012.

North and South Korea have also agreed to hold high-level talks next week to discuss the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as well as ways to improve their relations.

ETFs: EWY, KF, KORU, KEF, DBKO, FKO, DXKW, KOR, HEWY