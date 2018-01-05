CFTC to explore crypto self-certification

Amid growing concerns over cryptocurrency trading, the CFTC will hold meetings this month on the self-certification process used to approve new crypto derivatives.

"One thing is certain: ignoring virtual currency trading will not make it go away. Nor is it a responsible regulatory strategy," said Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo.

The CFTC has been increasing its jurisdiction over the crypto market, which has no overriding federal regulator.

