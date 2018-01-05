Chase Corporation acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC – Zappa Stewart

Chase Corporation (CCF) acquired Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC – Zappa Stewart for $71,382,000, net of cash acquired, pending any working capital adjustments and excluding acquisition-related costs.

As part of this transaction, Chase acquired all equity of the business and entered into multiyear leases at both locations.

The purchase was funded from a combination of a $65M draw on Chase’s existing revolving credit facility and available cash on hand.

The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings.

Adam P. Chase, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

“This is a highly complementary acquisition for Chase Corporation which leverages our existing channels to industrial markets and allows us to deliver more value to our customers. Zappa Stewart’s proven protective materials technology is a great fit with our core strategy and extends our reach into growing medical and consumer applications. Their North Carolina operations will broaden our capabilities, and will add two facilities near the three we already have in the region. The new technologies and additional management talent will enhance our cross-functional operating model, creating logical synergies and value-creation opportunities.”

Press Release