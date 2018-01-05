Ohr Pharma's MAKO study fails

Ohr Pharmaceutical (OHRP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for ophthalmic diseases, today reported topline data from the MAKO study which did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint. The MAKO study evaluated the efficacy and safety of topically administered squalamine in combination with monthly Lucentis injections for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet-AMD”). The primary efficacy endpoint was the mean visual acuity gain at nine months, using a mixed-effects model for repeated measures ("MMRM") analysis. Subjects receiving squalamine combination therapy (n=119) achieved a mean gain of 8.33 letters from baseline versus 10.58 letters from baseline with Lucentis monotherapy (n=118).

“We are very disappointed with the outcome of the MAKO study,” commented Dr. Jason Slakter, chief executive officer of Ohr. “Based on these results, we intend to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”

Shares of OHRP were down 3.5% in after-hours trading yesterday.

Source: Press Release