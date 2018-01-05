Clean Energy names Stephen Scully chairman

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) announces that Stephen Scully has been appointed Chairman of its board of directors.

Scully has been a member of the board since 2014. He replaces Warren Mitchell, who will remain on the board.

CEO Andrew Littlefair: “I’m confident that Steve’s elevation to Chairman will give us the continuity we need as the company continues to grow and particularly as the trucking industry, which Steve is so steeped in, continues its transition to the clean alternative of natural gas fuel.”

58-year old Scully was founder and president of the Scully Companies, a California-based truck leasing and specialized contract carriage provider.

Source: Press Release