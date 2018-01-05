Greenbrier reaffirms FY2018 guidance

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) reports Manufacturing revenue fell 1% to $451.49M in Q1.

Wheels & Parts revenue rose 12% to $78.01M.

Leasing & Services revenue up 5% to $30.04M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 440 bps to 16%.

S&A expense rate +90 bps to 8.5%.

Operating margin rate dropped 220 bps to 11%.

New rail car deliveries declined 20% Q/Q to 4,400 units.

New railcar manufacturing backlog was 26.5K units valued at $2.56B at quarter's end, vs. 28.6K units valued at $2.8B as of Aug. 31.

FY2018 Guidance: Deliveries: 20,000 to 22,000 units; Revenues: $2.4B to $2.6B; Diluted EPS: $4.