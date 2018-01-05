Trans World Entertainment updates on holiday sales

Trans World Entertainment Corporation reports consolidated sales fell 9% to $108M for the nine-week holiday period.

The company says etailz contributed 34% of the sales for the period.

CEO update: "We are pleased with the strong sales results for the etailz segment and encouraged by the developing opportunities afforded to us by etailz. The fye segment continues to be impacted by declining mall traffic, the general accelerated decline in the physical media business and the specific lack of strong franchises resulting from the lowest summer box office in 25 years."

