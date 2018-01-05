Takeda to acquire TiGenix for €520M

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF)(OTCPK:TKPYY) has agreed to acquire TiGenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG) for ~€520M in cash or €1.78/ordinary share (€35.60/ADS).

The Belgian biotech's lead candidate is adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell product Cx601 for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with non-active/mildly active Crohn's disease. It should be approved in Europe in the coming weeks and will be marketed under the brand name Alofisel.

Takeda owned ex-U.S. rights to Cx601 under a July 2016 agreement.

TiGenix closed yesterday at $23.68/ADS (€28.65).

