CBOE Reports Trading Volume for December

CBOE december options ADV of 6.82M (+12.4% Y/Y); total volume of 136.4M (+7.1% Y/Y) with a trading of 20 days, a day less than December 2016.

The december futures ADV of 0.29M (+42.0% Y/Y); total volume of 5.78M (+35.3% Y/Y) with a trading of 20 days, a day less than December 2016.

The december U.S. equities ADV of 1.14B (-14.2% Y/Y); total volume of 22.77B (-18.3% Y/Y) with a trading of 20 days, a day less than December 2016.

The trading in European equities total notional value of €151.66B (-17.0% Y/Y) with a trading of 19 days, a couple days less than December 2016.

The trading in global FX total notional value of €626.67B (+16.7% Y/Y) with a trading of 20 days, a couple days less than December 2016.

The total volume in Bitcoin Futures was 56.09K contracts; ADV was 4K contracts for the 14 trading days December.

The company expects 4Q17 multiply-listed options (Cboe, C2, BZX, EDGX) RPC of $0.056.

The company expects 4Q17 index options (Cboe and C2) RPC of $0.684.

The company expects 4Q17 options RPC of $0.239.

The company expects 4Q17 futures RPC of $1.797.

Press Release