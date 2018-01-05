Tech giants see little performance impact from Intel chip issues

The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chip issues have only slowed computers slightly, according to impacted tech giants, and security researchers have backed off the need for hardware replacements.

Intel says Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft all reported little to no performance impact from the required security patches.

Microsoft and Google separately say they expect few performance issues for cloud computing customers. Apple also independently confirmed that its tests showed no significant processing speed impact from the patches.

Carnegie Mellon’s cybersecurity project CERT withdraws recommending CPU replacement for an affected system. CERT now says that “operating system and some application updates mitigate these attacks.”

Intel shares are up 0.2% premarket.

Shares of competitor AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) are up 1.7% .

