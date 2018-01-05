Takeda and Denali team up in neurodegenerative diseases

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF)(OTCPK:TKPYY) enters into a strategic option and collaboration agreement with Denali Therapeutics (Pending:DNLI) to develop and commercialize up to three therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's.

Under the terms of the deal, Takeda will pay Denali $150M in upfront payments and purchase of Denali stock, up to $90M in preclinical milestones and opt-in payments.

Denali will be responsible for all development and costs prior to IND filings. Takeda has the option to co-develop and co-commercialize each of the three programs. If it elects to do so, the companies will jointly conduct clinical development and equally share costs. They will jointly commercialize products in the U.S. and China while Takeda will have exclusive commercialization rights elsewhere. Global profits will be shared equally.