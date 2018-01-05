Futures rise ahead of nonfarm payrolls

U.S. stock index futures are continuing their record runs, up 0.3% , ahead of a jobs report that's likely to confirm growth in the labor market of the world's largest economy.

The data, expected to show an increase of 190,000 positions last month, could also pave the way for the Fed to raise interest rates in March.

Oil is down 0.9% at $61.44/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1318/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.47%.

