BofAML upgrades Cisco and F5 Networks to new Street-high targets

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Tal Liani says Cisco is in the early stages of a positive software transition and shares will re-rate closer to its peers.

Firm ups Cisco’s price target from $37 to the Street-high $46.

F5 also gets a price target increase from $130 to the Street-high $157 on new product offerings and pricing that could “reposition the company to benefit from industry transitions, rather than be threatened by them.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Cisco shares are up 2% premarket.