Chimerix launches pivotal study of brincidofovir in pediatric HCT patients with adenovirus infection

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) initiates its AdAPT (Adenovirus after Allogeneic Pediatric Transplantation) study evaluating lead candidate brincidofovir (BCV) in 141 pediatric allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients with confirmed adenovirus infection, a life-threatening condition. The primary endpoint will be a comparison of average adenovirus virus burden over 16 weeks between oral BCV and standard-of-care treatment. Enrollment should be completed in 2019.

The company is also advancing intravenous BCV into Phase 2 in infected transplant recipients after a successful safety and tolerability study. The proposed protocols are under review in Europe.

Chimerix has a new molecule, CMX521, a direct-acting antiviral, that it intends to advance into the clinic for the prevention/treatment of norovirus infection. Phase 1 data should be available mid-year.