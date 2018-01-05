Barnes & Noble updates on holiday sales

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) reports sales for the holiday period fell 6.4% to $953M.

Comparable store sales were also down 6.4% for the holiday period.

Online sales declined 4.5% for the two-month period.

After factoring in the the holiday sales results, B&N says that it expects comparable store sales to decline in the mid-single digits and consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $140M to $160M for FY18.

Barnes & Noble will report full FQ3 results on or about March 1.

BKS -3.08% premarket to $6.3

Source: Press Release