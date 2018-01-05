Coinbase: No coins being added

Among the reasons cited for Ripple's scorching run (at its high yesterday, up 15-fold in a month) was the rumor that Coinbase (Private:COINB) as soon as next week was going to add the coin to its small list of tradable assets (joining Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash).

In a blog post yesterday, Coinbase said no decision has been made to add any additional assets. The statement may have been responsible for the quick decline in Ripple from about $3.30 to $2.50 (it's currently at $2.78).

It also may have helped return buying focus to Bitcoin - previously mired in the $13K-$15K range, the coin broke out to above $16K earlier this morning (currently at $15.9K). Money is also moving into Ether, which earlier broke through $1K for the first time ever (currently at $989).

