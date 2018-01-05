Axios: IBM launching cybersecurity initiative with politicians, academics

Axios reports that IBM (NYSE:IBM) is launching a cybersecurity initiative to “address a wide range of cybersecurity vulnerabilities on a national scale.”

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty launches the Aspen Cyber Strategy Group alongside Lisa Monaco, Homeland Security Adviser under the Obama administration, and Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX.).

Aspen Group wants to assemble 35 members representing academia, government, and the private sector to meet several times this year, form sub-groups, and issue reports outlining actions that can improve the cybersecurity landscape.

Members include Gen. Keith Alexander, Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good, and Booz Allen Hamilton VP Brad Maiorino.

IBM shares are up 0.6% premarket.

