WSFS Financial outlines impacts of U.S. tax reform and notewothry items

The company estimates the revaluation of its deferred tax asset will negatively impact results by approx. $12M – $13M or $0.37 - $0.40 in 4Q17.

The bank will surrender all bank-owned life insurance policies in 2018 negatively impacting results by approx. $8M or $0.25/share in 4Q17.

The timing to surrender the bank-owned life insurance policies together with the new tax rates expects a saving of $3.6M over the prior tax rate environment.

The bank to record a pre-tax operating expense of approx. $2.8M or $0.06 from a fraud loss in 4Q17

The Company contributed $1.5M (pre-tax) impacting EPS by $0.03 to the WSFS Foundation in 4Q17.

All the above actions will reduce net income by $22.8M – $23.8M or $0.71 – $0.74 in 4Q17.

The company expects to report 4Q17 and FY17 results on January 22, 2018 followed by a conference call on January 23, 2018 at 1p.m. EST.

WSFS

Press Release