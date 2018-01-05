Zafgen reports clinical progress and updates outlook for 2018

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) announces strong clinical progress with its lead ZGN-1061 program currently in development for patients with complex type 2 diabetes.

Key updates and milestones in 2018 across each program include:

ZGN-1061 for Type 2 Diabetes: Completed enrollment of 137 patients versus 120 planned. The Phase 2 trial is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and glucose-lowering efficacy in diabetes patients who are also obese. Topline data are expected mid-year 2018.

ZGN-1258 for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Additional Rare Disorders: Zafgen is beginning investigational new drug application-enabling work in Q1 and will commence Phase 1 clinical development by end of 2018.

Financial: Zafgen entered into a $20M venture debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank on December 29, 2017.