WSJ: Apple product delays doubled under CEO Cook

The time between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announcing a product and shipping the product has doubled with Tim Cook as CEO, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Over 70 new or updated products have launched under Cook. Five had a delay of three months or more, and nine had one to three month delays.

Steve Jobs had roughly the same amount of product launches but only one product that was delayed more than three months.

The HomePod smart speaker was meant to release in December before pushing back to early this year.

The delay took the speaker out of the holiday shopping season and allowed Amazon and Google to get out ahead of Apple with newer, lower priced models that boast better sound quality, which was how Apple justified the premium HomePod price.

