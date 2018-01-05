Amazon in talks for Premier League streaming rights

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in talks to stream Premier League soccer matches, according to The Daily Telegraph sources. The rights would cover three years from 2019 to 2022.

The U.K. rights for the League go up for auction next month. British telecoms Sky and BT won the last auction, which brought in $6.9B.

Amazon shelled out $50M last year for the rights to live-stream NFL games and £80M for the UK rights to the US Open and ATP World Tour.

Amazon shares are up 0.3% premarket.

Previously: Alexa can now control microwaves, ovens; Amazon invests in smart oven startup (Jan. 4)