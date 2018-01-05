Constellation Brands lower after earnings update

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) tops profit estimate with its FQ3 report. Gross margin came in at 50.9% of sales vs. 49.2% a year ago.

Beer shipment volume rose 5.9% during the quarter, while wine shipment volume fell 19.1%.

Constellation notes that beer depletions were up more than 9% and drove 80% of total U.S. beer category growth.

The company announces a new $3B share repurchase authorization and boosts FY18 EPS guidance to $8.40 to $8.50 from $8.25 to $8.40 prior.

STZ -2.78% premarket to $219.52.

