Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) initiated with Outperform rating and $105 (12% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (82% upside) price target by B. Riley.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) initiated with Overweight rating and $37 (29% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) initiated with Overweight rating and $260 (18% upside) price target by Keybanc.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) initiated with Buy rating and $42 (20% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) initiated with Neutral rating and $67 (5% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) initiated with Overweight rating and $5 (34% upside) price target by Cantor.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (74% upside) price target by Citigroup.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) initiated with Neutral rating and $103 (4% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) upgraded to Top Pick with a $31 (24% upside) price target by RBC.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) upgraded to Overweight with an $88 (17% upside) price target by Morgan Stanley.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) downgraded to Hold by Craig-Hallum.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) downgraded to Neutral with a $120 (12% upside) price target by BofA/Merrill Lynch.