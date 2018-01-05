Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings updates on holiday sales

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reports that holiday sales over a nine-week period increased 19.4%.

Comparable store sales were up 3.9% during the key two months.

Ollie's issues new guidance for the full year after factoring in the holiday period activity. The retailer expects to report sales of ~$1.070B vs. $1.06B consensus, comparable store sales growth of approximately 2.8% and adjusted net income per share of approximately $1.23.

The company plans to report full Q4 results on February 3.

OLLI +1.15% premarket to $52.70.

Source: Press Release