Stocks still headed for opening gains after mostly inline jobs print

The economy added 148K jobs in December. That's shy of the 185K expected, but November's 228K gain was revised up to 252K. We'll call it the most minor of misses.

The unemployment rate held steady as expected at 4.1%. Labor force participation was flat at 62.7%. That's also flat from a year ago, but down from 63% in September. The broad U-6 unemployment rate ticked higher to 8.1%.

Average weekly hours was steady as expected at 34.5 hours. Average hourly earnings grew an inline 0.3% for the month, and 2.5% Y/Y.

Rates, gold, and the dollar are showing little reaction to the mostly status quo print. TLT +0.1% , GLD -0.1% , UUP flat premarket

Stock index futures continue to point to decent gains: QQQ +0.6% , SPY +0.35%

