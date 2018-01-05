More premarket analyst action - healthcare

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) initiated with Neutral rating and $78 (1% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) initiated with Outperform rating and $81 (13% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) initiated with Neutral rating and $52 (11% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) initiated with Neutral rating by BTIG Research. Downgraded to Market Perform by William Blair.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) initiated with Overweight rating and $410 (9% upside) price target by Cantor.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) initiated with Buy rating and $65 (35% upside) price target by Needham.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH) initiated with Outperform rating and $176 (9% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (20% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) initiated with Outperform rating and $175 (13% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $15.50 (59% upside) price target by B. Riley.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) upgraded to Buy with a $76 (13% upside) price target by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) downgraded to Neutral with a $15 (flat) price target by BofA/ML.